One-and-done: Baylor men advance to Final Four, while Lady Bears' season ends

You win some, you lose some.

And so it went for Baylor University, which had one of its two remaining basketball teams advance on to the Final Four while the other saw its season end on Monday night.

In the River Walk regional final in San Antonio, the second-seeded Baylor women dropped a heartbreaker, 69-67, to top-seeded Connecticut. That halted Baylor’s season with a 28-3 record. Then later in the night in the South regional final in Indianapolis, the top-seeded Baylor men blazed past third-seeded Arkansas, 81-72, sending the Bears to their final Final Four appearance since 1950.

The Bears, who are 26-2 on the season, will play Houston in the national semifinals on Saturday.

Baylor was the only school in the country to put both its women’s and men’s basketball teams in the Elite Eight. It was looking to send both to the Final Four for the 14th time in NCAA history, but to no avail.

