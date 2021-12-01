One last ride: Baylor's Sedwick-Pressley partnership aiming to kill it all the way to a title

“I think both of us, in our whole time together, it’s been a testament to the Lord’s faithfulness in our lives,” Sedwick said. “I would say both of us were not walking with the Lord as well as we wanted to be, as well as we knew we should have been, when we were freshmen or sophomores. Even just the growth from junior year to now has been huge for both of us. So, when you talk about our relationship growing, it’s a reflection of our relationships with Christ growing separately and just the maturity that comes with that.”

The only losers from Pressley’s and Sedwick’s tighter connection are the volleyballs they smack around — ouch, Yossi, why you got to hit me so hard? — and the defenders on the other side of the net who have to try to stop the record-setting combo.

Pressley, the 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year, figures to contend for that award again this year, even as she’s shared more of the hitting load with thumpers like Lauren Harrison and Avery Skinner. Pressley moved to No. 1 on Baylor’s all-time kills list this year, passing the great Elisha Polk, with 2,341 career putaways heading into the Bears’ NCAA tournament opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday.