One last ride: Baylor's Sedwick-Pressley partnership aiming to kill it all the way to a title

Hannah Sedwick and Yossiana Pressley are sisters from different misters, but definitely from the same Father.
No, they’re not siblings by blood. But they refer to themselves as “sisters in Christ,” and over the past five years they’ve formed a successful on-court partnership and an even deeper off-court bond. It’s been a beautiful thing to behold, say their teammates and coaches.
Sedwick and Pressley will go down as one of the most powerful tag teams in Baylor volleyball history. Sedwick, the setter, puts the ball on a tee with knowledge and precision, then Pressley, the hitter, swoops in to slug that ball to kingdom come. Nowadays, they make it look easy, almost effortless. But, believe it or not, they traveled a hard road to get here.
“They have such different personalities,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “For them to figure out how to work together has been a challenge and also a joy.”
Sedwick wasn’t even the setter Baylor originally wanted. She had all the credentials, as the native of Des Moines, Iowa, won Under Armour All-American honors as a senior in 2016 while also being named Iowa’s Class 5A Player of the Year.
At the time, though, Baylor had already offered another setter in the Class of 2016. Sedwick — then known by her maiden name of Hannah Lockin — decided to visit Waco anyway.
“I was kind of trying to discourage them from coming, because I didn’t want them to waste their time,” said McGuyre, adding that he didn’t have a scholarship to offer.
But then he did. The night before the Lockin family arrived for Hannah’s official visit, the other setter detoured from her commitment to Baylor and re-opened her recruitment. Talk about timing.
“I was so discouraged from this phone call the night before and immediately encouraged by Hannah and her family,” McGuyre said. “I thought, man, I hope she’s good. I thought I was done (recruiting), so I hadn’t done all my homework on her. So I thought, I hope she’s good, and first tournament I go see, I go, ‘Man, she’s 10 times better than the one who said no to us.’ I was just so excited about that.”
Pressley, meanwhile, was one of those recruits that everyone wanted. She claimed first-team Under Armour All-American honors as a senior at Cy-Falls High School near Houston in 2016. One glimpse revealed everything. When Yossi, as she’s called by everyone at Baylor, takes flight, it feels like gravity has no hold on her.
“She can jump higher than anybody and touch higher than anybody,” Sedwick said. “And she’s so athletic, so that helps on her defense with blocking. The jumping and athleticism are God’s gift to her, such a cool gift that she has that she gets to use.”
With a setter who can place the ball wherever it needs to go, and a finisher who brings more thunder than a week’s worth of storm clouds, the Sedwick-Pressley partnership immediately delivered net gains, right? Well, not exactly. Even when the combo connected on the court, in the early stages of their relationship they didn’t always communicate as well off of it.
“Well, it started off kind of rocky, I guess,” Pressley said. “Not super rocky, but we just never like clicked. I’m very outwardly intense and she’s very inwardly intense.”
Outwardly intense is one way to put it. McGuyre had a different description. “Yossi is a fighter — in a good way,” he said.
If you say something that sounds a little sideways, that doesn’t sit quite right with Pressley, she’ll call you on it. Sedwick is more of a people pleaser. She’s a setter both on and off the court. She’s more likely to dodge confrontation and internalize any hard feelings.
That led to some occasional communication breakdowns between Sedwick and Pressley in their first couple of seasons at Baylor.
These days, it’s vastly different. Just by getting to know one another better, they’ve learned how to talk, how to be honest and vulnerable with one another. Now they end every text message conversation with the same three words: I love you. Sedwick said they’ve both grown so much in their Christian walks over the past couple of years that it’s made all the difference in the world in their friendship.
“I think both of us, in our whole time together, it’s been a testament to the Lord’s faithfulness in our lives,” Sedwick said. “I would say both of us were not walking with the Lord as well as we wanted to be, as well as we knew we should have been, when we were freshmen or sophomores. Even just the growth from junior year to now has been huge for both of us. So, when you talk about our relationship growing, it’s a reflection of our relationships with Christ growing separately and just the maturity that comes with that.”
The only losers from Pressley’s and Sedwick’s tighter connection are the volleyballs they smack around — ouch, Yossi, why you got to hit me so hard? — and the defenders on the other side of the net who have to try to stop the record-setting combo.
Pressley, the 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year, figures to contend for that award again this year, even as she’s shared more of the hitting load with thumpers like Lauren Harrison and Avery Skinner. Pressley moved to No. 1 on Baylor’s all-time kills list this year, passing the great Elisha Polk, with 2,341 career putaways heading into the Bears’ NCAA tournament opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday.
Sedwick has been on the giving end of the vast majority of those kills. McGuyre challenged her to play with more “confidence and conviction” this season than ever before, and she’s turned in another brilliant year. She has flicked 915 assists this year, moving up to No. 4 on Baylor’s career chart with 4,648 total. She also won the Big 12 Setter of the Year honor for the second time in her career.
They’re about to begin their last postseason ride together, one final hurrah that they hope culminates with an NCAA championship. They’re so-called “super seniors,” in more ways than one. By the strictest sense of the term, they’re fifth-year seniors who hung around post-pandemic for one more shot at glory. They’re also super-talented, two of the program’s all-time greats who won’t ever be forgotten.
However this postseason turns out, Pressley and Sedwick know they’ll remain lifelong friends, sisters, and the president of one other’s fan clubs.
“Us establishing that relationship off the court has definitely helped us on the court,” Pressley said. “So, I think it has grown into a relationship that is just everlasting. And I will always appreciate her and always remember these times where we played together.”