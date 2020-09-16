One True Podcast: Baylor-Houston, Aranda-Holgorsen and the state of the Big 12 — with Joseph Duarte

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
We're glad to reconnect with Joseph Duarte, who's @Joseph_Duarte on Twitter: He's spent 25 years on several sports beats at the Houston Chronicle and he joins Brice Cherry and John Werner to talk Baylor-Houston, the Big 12's disaster week and more:
• It's remarkable how this game came together so quickly, especially in the age of college football schedules being set up eight to 10 years in advance. Was this the best-case scenario for both schools?
• Dana Holgorsen is entering Year 2 at Houston, while Dave Aranda kicks off his first year as a head coach at Baylor. Does that give Houston an advantage?
• Who needs a win more in its season opener, the Bears or the Cougars?
• It was a rough start for the Big 12 overall, with three favorites falling to Sun Belt teams. How much does that hurt the optics of the conference on a national level?
• Plus, The return of Culinary Corner: Brice and John offer up some Waco favorites, plus get Houston recommendations from Joseph.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
