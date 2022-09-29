 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One True Podcast: Baylor-Oklahoma State and Big 12 parity (will they meet again?), why Spencer Sanders is snakebit vs. BU, K-State's amazing win, Kansas' success and some Buc-ee's talk

Special guests Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) and Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig), both mainstays of the venerable Tulsa World, join Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some Big 12 college football talk.

• Obviously this is an intriguing matchup Saturday in Waco, a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium, which came right down to the McWire in a thrilling finish for the Bears. But what are the chances that these two teams end up back at JerryWorld again at the end of the year?

• Let's talk about the gunslinger that is Spencer Sanders. Baylor has had his number for quite awhile: In four career meetings, he has 10 picks against the Bears, including seven times last year. Is that a fluke (he's generally not mistake-prone), and does he avoid throwing a pick this weekend?

• K-State moved into the Top 25 after a huge win over Oklahoma. For our friends in Sooner Country, what are the natives up north saying about this stunner, and is the shine already off Brent Venables?

• Speaking of the Wildcats, they're just one spot ahead of cross-state foe Kansas in the voting. With the Jayhawks off to a 4-0 start, what the heck is going on in the Sunflower State, and can they keep it going this week as KU hosts Iowa State and KSU welcomes Texas Tech?

• On Kelly's Twitter feed, we've noticed she's a big fan of Buc-ee's. We ask our panel: For a sportswriter on the go, what's your go-to snack on those long work road trips?

