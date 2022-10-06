One True Podcast: Baylor-Oklahoma State and Big 12 parity (will they meet again?), why Spencer Sanders is snakebit vs. BU, K-State's amazing win, Kansas' success and some Buc-ee's talk (copy)

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Special guest Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) of KCEN-TV, Channel 6, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:

• Oklahoma State got a little payback on Baylor — and while they're still good and it's only one loss, unless something changes, it seems like the Bears are not destined for a return to Jerryworld for the Big 12 championship game. Agree or disagree?

• Baylor is 3-2 with losses to BYU and OSU. What's been the most surprising (read: disappointing) element of this team vs. last year? Leadership, the offense, play calling or something else? Blake Shapen has sure not looked the same.

• Jayhawks fever, baby! The game of the week in all of college football is in Lawrence, Kansas (Baylor is on a bye) as No. 17 TCU travels No. 19 KU. Lance Leipold's name is popping up in every hot seat rumor story, with justification, but TCU has been plenty good this year, too. Who has the inside track to Big 12 coach of the year, Lance Leipold or Sonny Dykes? And does that answer tell us about your pick in this one?

• The Red River Shootout in DFW is emphatically not the game of the week: Either UT or OU will have 3 losses after this game. Whose seat gets toastier if they lose this one: Steve Sarkisian or Brent Venables?

• So it's a bye week for Baylor. What are your bye week plans (John's headed to Vegas to see Van Morrison), and more broadly, how do you like to spend an off day during a busy sports season?