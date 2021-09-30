One True Podcast: Baylor-Oklahoma State picks, Gundy woes in Stillwater, Spencer Rattler's woes and more — with Jenni Carlson of The Oklahoman

• Mike Gundy and the undercurrent of unrest: It's been a unique marriage Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State. He’s an OSU guy and the second-longest tenured coach in the Big 12 behind TCU’s Gary Patterson. And he's had a lot of success -- the Cowboys haven’t missed a bowl game since his first season as coach. But there always seems to be something going on, with rumors of him going elsewhere. How is Gundy viewed by the majority of the OSU fan base? Does he need a second Big 12 title to get a little more leeway?

• It hasn't been hasn’t been all sunshine and lollipops this season for the Sooners, despite them being undefeated, at least not for Spencer Rattler. The quarterback faced boos last week after an interception against West Virginia, and apparently some fans chanted “We want Caleb,” a reference to redshirt freshman Caleb Williams. Do y’all expect Lincoln Riley to stick with Rattler, and do you think there’s a segment of OU fans that might want Tanner Mordecai back after his eye-popping performances at SMU?