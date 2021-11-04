One True Podcast: Baylor-TCU: Gary Patterson reaction (and his replacement), the Big 12's best job, Baylor's CFP chances

• At last check, Baylor is a 6.5-point favorite in Fort Worth — seems like it could be higher, as this looks like two teams going in very different directions. But it is a rivalry game, of course, with all the old cliches. Is this a trap game for the Bears, or will they roll easily over the Frogs under Jerry Kill?

• Baylor opened at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings with a 7-1 record — not sure if we would have predicted that level of success coming into the year. That said, we know how the CFP can go. Assuming they win out, which means beating Oklahoma twice, is there a path for a one-loss Baylor team to get to the CFP final four?

• TCU coaching search: Who are the top candidates for the Frogs? Not to mention, Texas Tech is in the market for a football chief. Are they targeting the same people? Where will SMU's Sonny Dykes likely end up?

• Sam Khan wrote in The Athletic that "TCU may be the best job in the future Big 12" (sans-OU and UT, that is). Could that possibly be true?