One True Podcast: Baylor-Tech — All the subplots / Can TCU go undefeated? / Is Joey McGuire a home-run hire?

Special guest Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, who's been on the Texas Tech beat since 1986, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:

• There are many intriguing subplots to Baylor-Texas Tech this week: An ultra-competitive series — a three-point game last year, a one-point game in 2020, double-overtime in 2019, etc. — plus it's 40-39-1 all-time with Baylor holding the edge; both teams have identical records (4-3, 2-2) and are seeking bowl eligibility; and of course, new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is going against his old team. With all that in mind, are you guys expecting a down-to-the-wire finish, and who takes it?

• [6:00] For all the talk about Big 12 parity, TCU is sitting atop the league with a clean sheet at 7-0 and 4-0 in the league. A precocious Big 12 football fan asked Brice recently if the Frogs could go undefeated, and while he dismissed it at the time, it may not be that far-fetched. Can TCU run the table?

• [09:50] Let's circle back to Baylor-Tech. Both John and Don have gotten to known Joey McGuire a bit, both in Waco and Lubbock. It feels like the perfect marriage — a Texas guy with tons of statewide high school football connections and a winning pedigree who was eager to be a college coach. At this point, can we say it's a home-run hire for the Raiders?

• [19:20] Don mentioned that it's a big weekend in Lubbock as former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes will be inducted into the Ring of Honor. Does Mahomes carry the same sway among the younger generation of Red Raider fans that guys like Donny Anderson, Gabe Rivera did for the previous generations? What do you expect the buzz to be like on Saturday?