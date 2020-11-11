One True Podcast: Baylor-Tech: Who's more desperate? Plus Matt Wells' future, BU's big losses and some great Masters/Jim Nantz stories

• It’s Matt Wells’ second year now at Tech, and while he didn’t exactly inherit a juggernaut from Kliff Kingsbury, Red Raider fans have to be frustrated with the progress. After a 4-8 campaign last year and despite a strange COVID season this year, do you think that, long term, Wells is the answer in Lubbock?

• Baylor got some devastating injury news this week when it lost linebacker Terrel Bernard and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams to season-ending injuries. Bernard was arguably Baylor’s best all-around player, leading the Big 12 in tackles per game at 11 per contest and ranking fifth in the league with 3.5 sacks. It’s easy to forget, though, that he was a backup player in 2019 until Clay Johnston went down with his own season-ending injury. So, is there a breakout, Bernard-type impact guy waiting in the wings for the Bears?

• Around the league, the only other game this week is West Virginia and TCU. The Frogs are 3-3 this year, with the three wins all coming over their in-state Big 12 rivals (Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech). Recent social media commentary has suggested that Gary Patterson is overrated as a coach. So we'll bite: is overrated, underrated or maybe just properly rated?