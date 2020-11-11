One True Podcast: Baylor-Tech: Who's more desperate? Plus Matt Wells' future, BU's big losses and some great Masters/Jim Nantz stories

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Hello to our broadcast buddy Matt Roberts, who's @MattRobertsTV on Twitter: He's the sports director at KWKT-TV FOX 44 and he's a proud 2011 graduate of Texas Tech. He joins Brice Cherry and John Werner for to figure out what's going on with these teams:
• For the first time since 2008, Baylor will travel to Lubbock this week — that was Art Briles’ first year, so it's been awhile. Two not-so-great teams will meet there, with the 1-4 Bears seeing injuries start to mount while the Red Raiders are just 2-5. Who do you think needs a win more, Tech or Baylor?
• It’s Matt Wells’ second year now at Tech, and while he didn’t exactly inherit a juggernaut from Kliff Kingsbury, Red Raider fans have to be frustrated with the progress. After a 4-8 campaign last year and despite a strange COVID season this year, do you think that, long term, Wells is the answer in Lubbock?
• Baylor got some devastating injury news this week when it lost linebacker Terrel Bernard and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams to season-ending injuries. Bernard was arguably Baylor’s best all-around player, leading the Big 12 in tackles per game at 11 per contest and ranking fifth in the league with 3.5 sacks. It’s easy to forget, though, that he was a backup player in 2019 until Clay Johnston went down with his own season-ending injury. So, is there a breakout, Bernard-type impact guy waiting in the wings for the Bears?
• Around the league, the only other game this week is West Virginia and TCU. The Frogs are 3-3 this year, with the three wins all coming over their in-state Big 12 rivals (Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech). Recent social media commentary has suggested that Gary Patterson is overrated as a coach. So we'll bite: is overrated, underrated or maybe just properly rated?
• Finally, it’s Masters week, which is extremely strange to say in November. Matt has covered the Masters a bunch of times — he gives us an inside look at what it's like at Augusta and some of his favorite experiences working with Jim Nantz and others.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!