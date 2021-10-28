One True Podcast: Baylor-Texas picks, future of BU-UT rivalry, evaluating a very average Longhorns team and better-than average Bears, plus SEC barbecue — with Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls

Is this a toss-up game anymore? How do we see it coming out?

• Baylor and Texas are meeting for the 111th time on Saturday, and while it's clearly been one-sided historically, the Bears and Longhorns have been a lot more balanced in the last decade-plus, with some feisty and memorable matchups.

Do we think that Baylor and UT will continue to play each other, even after the Longhorns exit the Big 12? Or will it be more like Baylor-A&M?

• Despite the Texas-Oklahoma cash grab in heading to the SEC, it's hard to see how the Longhorns think they'll come out ahead, at least on the field. The Longhorns haven't exactly lit it up in recent years. Is this a zero-sum game for Texas, unless Steve Sarkisian can get UT winning with a little more frequency?

• Kirk wants to know: Just how good is Baylor, really? Are they really a top 15 squad? John and Brice compare and contrast the Bears to great teams of the past, including the 2015 and 2019 squads.

• Cedric and Kirk grab a shovel and commence with some insightful digging into the truth about this year's Texas program, where the word "average" comes up ... a lot. Other than Bijan Robinson and a couple of others, does UT have any difference makers? Conclusion: This is a good team, but not a great team.