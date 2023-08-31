SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

We're joined by Texas State correspondent for the Austin American-Statesman and Bobcats alum Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) along with Trib sportswriter Zach Smith and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry, ready to dig into some BU and Big 12 football talk:

• Guys, at long last, college football is back. Baylor and Texas State will open the 2023 season at 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium. It’s the third straight year the Bears and Bobcats will have played. Two years ago, in Baylor’s Big 12 championship season, Texas State played Baylor pretty close in San Marcos, as the Bears won, 29-20. Last year Richard Reese ran for three touchdowns and Baylor rolled to a 42-7 blowout. What are you guys expecting from this one?

• Keff, to say that Texas State has some new faces on its roster would be a serious understatement. In addition to a new head coach in GJ Kinne, the Bobcats have, what, 50-plus new players? Even in this transfer portal-happy world, that’s an incredible number. How much of an unknown does that make this team, and who among the new faces should we keep an eye on?

• Zach, we’ve already talked at length about Baylor’s unique schedule, with its national-leading eight home games, and it undoubtedly won’t be the last time we bring it up. How important is it for Dave Aranda’s team to make some hay with these first four games at home?

• Across the Big 12, all 14 teams in the league play this week, mostly against opponents they should beat. However, there are two Power 5 matchups, as TCU will welcome Colorado to Fort Worth in the long-awaited debut of Coach Prime for the Buffs. Also, West Virginia must travel to Happy Valley to take on No. 7 Penn State. Which game on the Big 12 schedule are you most interested in watching this week?