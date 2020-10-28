One True Podcast: Baylor vs. TCU in Disappointment Bowl, plus OSU and the state of Big 12 defenses — with Drew Davison

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Hello to Drew Davison, who's @drewdavison on Twitter: He's spent 13 years at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the last three on the Horned Frogs beat, and he joins Brice Cherry and John Werner return to dissect this week's head-scratcher at Amon Carter Stadium:
• This week it’s a renewal of the old TCU-Baylor rivalry, and it feels like the Frogs and Bears are floating down the Brazos in the same boat: Both teams are coming off disappointing losses to Big 12 teams who have endured their own disappointing seasons. They call this series the Revivalry, so which offense is most in need of reviving?
• Since TCU went 11-3 in 2017, they’ve kind of backslid with 7-6 and 5-7 years, missing a bowl game last season for only the third time in Gary Patterson’s tenure. What accounts for the program’s downslide?
• For a long time, Gary Patterson was THE defensive coach in the Big 12, a league known for wacky, point-a-minute barnburners. Now you’ve got Matt Campbell at Iowa State, Chris Klieman at Kansas State, Dave Aranda at Baylor. Do you think the conference is taking on a more defensive mindset?
• Oklahoma State remained undefeated by slipping by Iowa State in Stillwater last week. Now the Cowboys get an unpredictable Texas team — do we see the Good Longhorns or the Bad Longhorns show up this week, and do they have enough to corral the Cowboys?
• The what-if segment: Most people know that both TCU and Baylor used to both reside in Waco a century or so ago. But what if TCU’s administration building had never burned down in 1910 and the school remained in Waco? And what if Baylor had moved to Fort Worth instead? How would that have changed each program’s trajectory over the years, if at all?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!