One True Podcast: Baylor vs. TCU in Disappointment Bowl, plus OSU and the state of Big 12 defenses — with Drew Davison

• Since TCU went 11-3 in 2017, they’ve kind of backslid with 7-6 and 5-7 years, missing a bowl game last season for only the third time in Gary Patterson’s tenure. What accounts for the program’s downslide?

• For a long time, Gary Patterson was THE defensive coach in the Big 12, a league known for wacky, point-a-minute barnburners. Now you’ve got Matt Campbell at Iowa State, Chris Klieman at Kansas State, Dave Aranda at Baylor. Do you think the conference is taking on a more defensive mindset?

• Oklahoma State remained undefeated by slipping by Iowa State in Stillwater last week. Now the Cowboys get an unpredictable Texas team — do we see the Good Longhorns or the Bad Longhorns show up this week, and do they have enough to corral the Cowboys?

• The what-if segment: Most people know that both TCU and Baylor used to both reside in Waco a century or so ago. But what if TCU’s administration building had never burned down in 1910 and the school remained in Waco? And what if Baylor had moved to Fort Worth instead? How would that have changed each program’s trajectory over the years, if at all?