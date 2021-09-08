One True Podcast: Baylor's areas of concern, Big 12 bids and bad blood with Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle

• Instead of previewing Texas Southern, which should be a layup, let’s talk with Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle about the topic on the minds of all college football fans: conference realignment and expansion. The Big 12 is reportedly in the midst of extending invitations to Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF. Does this lock down the Big 12’s long-term stability? And what do each of these new programs bring?

• Of course, Houston has tried to hook up with the Big 12 before, including in 2016. We've also some rumblings that Baylor was at least initially against adding UH this time around, but either acquiesced or was outvoted. Will there be a bit of bad blood between the Cougars and Bears once Houston makes the move?

• The big game in the Big 12 this week also shapes up as one of the most attractive games in the country: Both Iowa State and Iowa will be ranked in the Top 10 when they play, with College GameDay coming to Ames. How do we see the game coming out, and will the Cyclones be in the CFP discussion at the end of the year?