One True Podcast: Baylor's biggest improvements; BYU's football culture, its Big 12 future and likely McLane reception; Texas-OSU implications and more — with Chris Williams of KWTX-TV

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.
We didn't have to go far to find special guest Chris Williams, who's @CWillTV on Twitter: He's been a sports reporter for KWTX-TV News 10 for about a year, and he joins Brice Cherry and John Werner to talk college football:
• Well, the Bears got back on track with a convincing 45-20 win over West Virginia last wee. What impressed you the most about Baylor's performance? Where was the biggest improvement — QB play, pass rush?
• They didn't know it when the scheduled it, but a future Big 12 opponent, BYU, comes to town this week. The Cougars dropped from No. 10 to No. 19 this week after their first loss of year, 26-17 to Boise State. It should be interesting to see what kind of reception a future Big 12 member gets at McLane Stadium: How do you see this matchup shaking out — and do you agree with Vegas that BU should be favored by 4.5 points?
• Chris hails originally from Salt Lake City and even attended BYU football camp as a kid, so let's pick his brain about the culture: Where does BYU football rank among Utah's sporting passions, especially vs. the Jazz? What's the fanbase like?
• Two undefeated teams are left in the Big 12: Oklahoma and OSU. The Cowboys head to Austin to play Texas, which has to be desperate for a win after last week's Red River debacle. Does the winner of this one have the inside track to meeting the Sooners in the Big 12 title game? With a win, could a Texas win blow open the conference? And is anybody actually impressed by Oklahoma State?
• It's Baylor Homecoming week — let's say you're heading back to your college for homecoming, and you were making a parade float that best captures your college experience. What would the theme be and what would it look like?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"