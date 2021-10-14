One True Podcast: Baylor's biggest improvements; BYU's football culture, its Big 12 future and likely McLane reception; Texas-OSU implications and more — with Chris Williams of KWTX-TV

• They didn't know it when the scheduled it, but a future Big 12 opponent, BYU, comes to town this week. The Cougars dropped from No. 10 to No. 19 this week after their first loss of year, 26-17 to Boise State. It should be interesting to see what kind of reception a future Big 12 member gets at McLane Stadium: How do you see this matchup shaking out — and do you agree with Vegas that BU should be favored by 4.5 points?

• Chris hails originally from Salt Lake City and even attended BYU football camp as a kid, so let's pick his brain about the culture: Where does BYU football rank among Utah's sporting passions, especially vs. the Jazz? What's the fanbase like?

• Two undefeated teams are left in the Big 12: Oklahoma and OSU. The Cowboys head to Austin to play Texas, which has to be desperate for a win after last week's Red River debacle. Does the winner of this one have the inside track to meeting the Sooners in the Big 12 title game? With a win, could a Texas win blow open the conference? And is anybody actually impressed by Oklahoma State?