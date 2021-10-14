 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One True Podcast: Baylor's biggest improvements; BYU's football culture, its Big 12 future and likely McLane reception; Texas-OSU implications and more — with Chris Williams of KWTX-TV
0 comments

One True Podcast: Baylor's biggest improvements; BYU's football culture, its Big 12 future and likely McLane reception; Texas-OSU implications and more — with Chris Williams of KWTX-TV

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We didn't have to go far to find special guest Chris Williams, who's @CWillTV on Twitter: He's been a sports reporter for KWTX-TV News 10 for about a year, and he joins Brice Cherry and John Werner to talk college football.

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

We didn't have to go far to find special guest Chris Williams, who's @CWillTV on Twitter: He's been a sports reporter for KWTX-TV News 10 for about a year, and he joins Brice Cherry and John Werner to talk college football:

• Well, the Bears got back on track with a convincing 45-20 win over West Virginia last wee. What impressed you the most about Baylor's performance? Where was the biggest improvement — QB play, pass rush?

• They didn't know it when the scheduled it, but a future Big 12 opponent, BYU, comes to town this week. The Cougars dropped from No. 10 to No. 19 this week after their first loss of year, 26-17 to Boise State. It should be interesting to see what kind of reception a future Big 12 member gets at McLane Stadium: How do you see this matchup shaking out — and do you agree with Vegas that BU should be favored by 4.5 points?

• Chris hails originally from Salt Lake City and even attended BYU football camp as a kid, so let's pick his brain about the culture: Where does BYU football rank among Utah's sporting passions, especially vs. the Jazz? What's the fanbase like?

• Two undefeated teams are left in the Big 12: Oklahoma and OSU. The Cowboys head to Austin to play Texas, which has to be desperate for a win after last week's Red River debacle. Does the winner of this one have the inside track to meeting the Sooners in the Big 12 title game? With a win, could a Texas win blow open the conference? And is anybody actually impressed by Oklahoma State?

• It's Baylor Homecoming week — let's say you're heading back to your college for homecoming, and you were making a parade float that best captures your college experience. What would the theme be and what would it look like?

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"I know the consequences" - Benched NBA star Kyrie Irving defends vax stance

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert