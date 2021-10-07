One True Podcast: Baylor's biggest offensive issues, the Bears' MVP so far, OU-Texas, TCU-Tech and more

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.
As the Bears regroup from their first loss, Brice Cherry and John Werner are ready to talk some college football:
• The Baylor Bears will not go undefeated as the dream fizzled in Stillwater. Let's glance into John Werner's Dave Campbell-esque crystal ball — will the Bears be ranked in the Top 25 at the end of the season?
• Offensively, Baylor has regressed in its last two games against Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Admittedly, those are pretty good defenses. But what's most concerning for the Bears right now? And do you agree with Dave Aranda that these issues are fixable?
• Who is Baylor's MVP through the first 5 games? How about JT Woods?
• Texas has (sort of) righted the ship and Oklahoma hasn't been a world-beater, to say the least. Could the Red River Shootout be another close one, even an instant classic after a 4 OT game last year?
• An all-Texas Big 12 tussle is on tap as TCU travels to Lubbock — which teams needs it more, who's likely to win this one, and are those the same team?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"