Welcome to new Trib sportswriter Zach Smith (@byzachsmith), who will be covering the Baylor football beat going forward after John Werner's retirement. Zach and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are ready to dig into some BU and Big 12 football talk:

• Baylor opened its preseason camp Thursday, which means football season is officially here. What does Dave Aranda’s team needs to accomplish the most over the next month before the Sept. 2 home opener against Texas State? What’s the biggest priority?

• Obviously a lot of eyes will be on Blake Shapen as he enters his second year as a starter. Zach got a chance to talk with Shapen some at Big 12 Media Days — what are the early impressions, and is it a make-or-break year for the redshirt junior?

• With eight home games, Baylor’s schedule couldn’t be a whole lot more favorable. So, let’s get crazy for a second. Fill in the blank: The Bears contend for the Big 12 title if ________.

• Of course, the big news in the Big 12 right now is the addition of Colorado to the conference and future additions on the horizon. What do you make of the return of the Buffaloes? Surely this isn’t the last realignment domino to fall, right?