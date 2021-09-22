One True Podcast: Baylor's chances to upset No. 14 Iowa State, analyzing the Bears' strengths, a new idea for Big 12 division play — with Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
We're glad to welcome Randy Peterson, who's @RandyPete on Twitter: He's been writing for the Des Moines Register since the 1970s and he joins Brice Cherry and John Werner to talk college football:
• Following three straight afterthought opponents, Baylor takes a dramatic upward step in its schedule this week when 14th-ranked Iowa State comes to Waco. Both teams are coming off extremely impressive wins, as the Cyclones dismantled UNLV, 48-3, in Las Vegas last week, while Baylor opened Big 12 play with a 45-7 thumping of Kansas. The Cyclones are a touchdown favorite in this matchup. How vulnerable to an upset is Matt Campbell’s team, and do you guys think Baylor will pull it off?
• The expectations surrounding this Iowa State team entering the season were through the roof, as many predicted the Cyclones to challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12 title. Did any of that enthusiasm dampen with the loss to Iowa?
• Baylor’s defense gave up just 166 yards in that win over Kansas. We’ve talked a lot about the Bears’ dramatic improvement in their running game and offensive line play this year, but it’s still the defense that remains the biggest strength of this team, right?
• Around the Big 12, this might be the most interesting slate of games to date yet this season. Of the rest of the games around the league this week, which will you guys be most interested in watching? And who do you like in it?
• Randy wrote a column recently proposing an interesting idea for the future Big 12, after the four new additions join the conference. He tossed out the concept of a two-division system where those divisions are reshuffled every two years. We ask Randy to explain his thinking there — does he suspect there’s any hope that the Big 12 would adopt such a plan? Or does it make too much sense for that to happen?
