One True Podcast: Baylor's first trip to Texas State, Big 12 blitz, the future of Steve Sarkisian

Welcome back to former Tribber Jason Orts, who's @SportsWithOrts on Twitter, who's now covering sports at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He joins Brice Cherry and John Werner to help preview Baylor's opener at his alma mater, Texas State:
• Baylor heads to San Marcos for the first time ever — luckily, we have two Texas State alums, former Tribber Jason Orts and longtime Baylor beat writer John Werner, to reflect on the rise of the program from the NAIA ranks to the FBS: What’s the gameday atmosphere like at Bobcat Stadium, and how does it compare to those halcyon student days?
• Both the Bears and Bobcats are coming off two-win seasons, though the Bobcats played 12 games to Baylor’s nine. Given the fact that Baylor’s going on the road, breaking in a new quarterback and a new offensive scheme, does that give Texas State a reasonable shot to win this game? How do you guys see it playing out?
• Elsewhere in the Big 12, we actually have a Top 25 game on the docket the first weekend, as No. 21 Texas hosts No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette). The Longhorns start out the year in the Top 25 and then exit rather quickly — will it be in Week 1 with a loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns?
• Do you think Steve Sarkisian is the guy to take Texas back to prominence? And what reception awaits the Longhorns and Sooners when they travel to other Big 12 stadiums this season?
• Let’s do a quick run-and-shoot of other Big 12 games of interest: K-State vs. Stanford and Texas Tech vs. Houston.
• We always like to close with our “Culinary Corner” — John and Brice are making a beeline for Herbert's in San Marcos, but where else can you find good eats in Bobcat Country?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"