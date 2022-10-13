One True Podcast: Baylor's missing leaders, ‘reset’ before WVU (beware road woes), great Big 12 settings and bad football at Oklahoma, Iowa State

Special guest Chris Williams (@CWillTV) of KWTX-TV, Channel 10, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:
• Coming off an open week and a loss to Oklahoma State, Baylor heads into an unforgiving climate: The Bears play their annual Thursday night game at West Virginia, quite the doomsday scenario for BU, as they've never won in Morgantown. Is this the year the streak ends?
• John wrote last week about Baylor really missing the leadership they had on last year's championship squad. Other than Dillon Doyle, who's a prominent and vocal leader, who are the other candidates the Bears have to step up into that role?
• Pleasant surprises abound every week in the Big 12, but not in Norman. The Sooners got absolutely run over in the Red River Shootout. Is this the worst Oklahoma team of the Big 12 era, and how bad would it look for OU to limp its way into the SEC?
• The other disappointment around the league is Iowa State, who were a trendy pick last year but finished 7-6, then picked sixth this year, but are tied for last place with an 0-3 record. The Cyclones have really labored to even score points. Matt Campbell used to be a hot coach. What's happened in Ames?
• Circling back to Baylor, the Bears make their second mountain trip this season. BYU has some stunning views in Provo — but who has the most picturesque setting in the Big 12? Where does McLane Stadium rate? What about the worst setting in the conference?
Baylor Bears 2022 football schedule
Sept. 3 — Baylor 69, SUNY Albany 10
Sept. 10 — BYU 26, Baylor 20, 2OT
Sept. 17 — Baylor 42, Texas State 7
Sept. 24 — Baylor 31, Iowa State 24
Oct. 1 — Oklahoma State 36, Baylor 25
Oct. 13 (Thu.) — Baylor at West Virginia (6 p.m., Fox Sports 1)
Oct. 22 — Baylor vs. Kansas (homecoming) (11 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2)
The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.