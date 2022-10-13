One True Podcast: Baylor's missing leaders, ‘reset’ before WVU (beware road woes), great Big 12 settings and bad football at Oklahoma, Iowa State

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Special guest Chris Williams (@CWillTV) of KWTX-TV, Channel 10, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:

• Coming off an open week and a loss to Oklahoma State, Baylor heads into an unforgiving climate: The Bears play their annual Thursday night game at West Virginia, quite the doomsday scenario for BU, as they've never won in Morgantown. Is this the year the streak ends?

• John wrote last week about Baylor really missing the leadership they had on last year's championship squad. Other than Dillon Doyle, who's a prominent and vocal leader, who are the other candidates the Bears have to step up into that role?

• Pleasant surprises abound every week in the Big 12, but not in Norman. The Sooners got absolutely run over in the Red River Shootout. Is this the worst Oklahoma team of the Big 12 era, and how bad would it look for OU to limp its way into the SEC?

• The other disappointment around the league is Iowa State, who were a trendy pick last year but finished 7-6, then picked sixth this year, but are tied for last place with an 0-3 record. The Cyclones have really labored to even score points. Matt Campbell used to be a hot coach. What's happened in Ames?

• Circling back to Baylor, the Bears make their second mountain trip this season. BYU has some stunning views in Provo — but who has the most picturesque setting in the Big 12? Where does McLane Stadium rate? What about the worst setting in the conference?