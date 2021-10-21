One True Podcast: Big 12 expansion edition — Will UCF, Houston, Cincinnati arrive early? What's the biggest reason? Plus analyzing time zones and the Mount Rushmores — with Jason Beede and Joseph Duarte

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.
We're glad to welcome Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, who's @therealBeede on Twitter, and welcome back Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle who's @Joseph_Duarte on Twitter. They're here for a special Big 12 expansion edition with Trib sportswriters Brice Cherry and John Werner:
• So, the word is that UCF, Houston and Cincinnati are slated to join the league “no later than 2024-25.” But what are the odds that those three are able to wiggle out of the American Athletic Conference prior to that?
• With the addition of BYU, this conference will now have teams spread across three time zones. Do you envision some geographical challenges to the new Big 12? Or does that matter in today’s college sports landscape?
• There are some obvious reasons why BYU, Cincy, UCF and Houston would want to join the Big 12 – money, exposure, recruiting. For the schools that you cover, UCF and Houston, what’s the biggest appeal, in your view?
• Got a good laugh out of a recent tweet touting “Big 12 legend Oscar Robertson,” referring of course to the Hall of Fame basketball great at Cincinnati. In all seriousness, all of these programs have a rich athletic history that predates their arrival in the Big 12. If you were creating a Mount Rushmore for UH (Joseph), UCF (Jason) and Baylor (John), who would be the four people you’d put up there?
