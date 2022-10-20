One True Podcast: Both starting QBs could be out: Will Baylor, Kansas take advantage? Plus Big 12 parity, recapping the Jayhawks' magical year, the KSU-TCU game of the week

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Special guest Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) of the Kansas City Star, a sportswriting veteran for 41 years, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:

• Going into this season, Baylor probably wasn't looking at the Oct. 22 matchup with Kansas too closely. Now it's suddenly a big deal. The 5-2, formerly nationally ranked Kansas Jayhawks are coming to town for Homecoming weekend. Blair's been in Jayhawk country for a long time — did anyone see this coming, at all, and has the excitement faded around Lawrence since KU lost its last two games to TCU and OU?

• Both teams are dealing with uncertainty at quarterback after Blake Shapen's injury in Morgantown last week; meanwhile Jalen Daniels has missed the last couple of games and probably won't play in Waco this week. How does the backup QB situation change the complexion of this game, and is either team better positioned for that wrinkle?

• The Big 12's marquee game has the K-State Wildcats heading to Fort Worth, a battle of the only 3-0 teams in the league. What are the odds that TCU vs. Kansas State is a preview of the Big 12 title game?

• What a crazy, parity-filled league this is: 9 of the 17 games in the Big 12 have been decided by a touchdown or less, including 3 of 4 decided by 3 points or less last week. Is this the most balanced the Big 12 Conference has ever been?

• Blair's part of an all-star media panel, along with Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Jenni Carlson of The Oklahoman and Max Olson of The Athletic, on a new (and long-overdue) Big 12 weekly football show on ESPN+/Big 12 Now. He fills us in on that and how it's going.