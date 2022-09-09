One True Podcast: BYU looking for payback on Baylor, how the Cougars can win, BYU embracing the Big 12 move & more

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Special guest Kevin Reynolds (@KevinReynolds30) of the Salt Lake Tribune joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry as college football kicks off for 2022:

• It's a big-time Big 12 matchup this week as the No. 9 Baylor Bears head to Provo to play the No. 21 BYU Cougars. On paper, this sets up as an enticing battle with near-even odds, according to the bookies. We ask our dueling beat writers: BYU/Baylor wins this game if ... what?

• Dave Aranda and Kalani Sitake obviously respect one other — but the Cougars want some payback for last year's game, don't they?

• It seems like BYU fans have really embraced the Big 12 move, ending a long stint as an independent. Why now? What makes this situation unique for the Cougars?

• Top-ranked Bama heads to Austin, where the unranked Longhorns await. The Tide is not the only team coming to Austin — you've got ESPN "College GameDay" and Fox, plus maybe the "Today Show." Is this game actually all that big a deal? Doesn't it just have bloodbath written all over it?

• Finally, it's Culinary Corner: Kevin Reynolds gives us some good eatin' options in the Provo/Salt Lake area.