One True Podcast: Can Baylor spoil TCU's season? Could Frogs get left out of CFP? Plus Dykes' effect on Patterson's legacy and more

Welcome to special guest Stephen Simcox (@SimcoxStephen), an alum of both TCU and ESPN Central Texas who hosts the Locked On Horned Frogs podcast, available anywhere that you pod and on YouTube. He's here to talk with Brice Cherry and John Werner about Big 12 football:

• Many of us wrongly thought TCU was going to slip up in Austin last week, but that didn't happen as the Frogs stayed undefeated with a 17-10 win over Texas and clinched a Big 12 title game berth. How do the Frogs just keep doing this week after week? Is the gap between them and the rest of the league just that big?

• TCU travels to Waco this week, and all logic says that TCU wins this one: They're winning close games, they have the No. 1 offense in the Big 12 and are coming off their best defensive performance of the year. On the other side, Baylor's reeling from a baffling "what was that?" 31-3 loss to K-State. But is there any chance the Bears play spoiler here?

• The Frogs are No. 4 in the lastest CFP rankings. On SportsCenter, ESPN indicated that the Frogs had a 30-something percent chance to make it to the four-team playoff, while fifth-ranked Tennessee had a 60-something percent chance. Does that make sense? There's no way an undefeated Big 12 champion would be left out ... is there?

• Let's say Sonny Dykes does get TCU into the playoffs in his first year in Fort Worth, which would be pretty incredible. There would certainly be lots of Coach of the Year-type plaudits thrown his way. But how does that color Gary Patterson's legacy? The guy's got a statue outside the stadium after a long run of bowl games and impressive seasons. Will it tarnish Patterson a little bit if his successor does what he never could? And then, next year, can Dykes go anywhere but down?

• Thanksgiving is the Super Bowl of food holidays. When you’re loading up that plate next Thursday, what’s the one thing that you’re most looking forward to eating?