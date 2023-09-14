SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

We're joined by Jerry Hill (@ViewFromHill) of the Baylor Bear Insider and a Trib alum, along with the Trib's Baylor beat writer Zach Smith (@byzachsmith) and sports editor Brice Cherry (@BriceCherry), ready to dig into some BU and Big 12 football talk:

• Baylor clearly made some across-the-board improvements last week; nevertheless, it's another L as the Bears fell 20-13 to No. 12 Utah. What gives you hope that Baylor can still have a "good season" — and go ahead and define that: What does a "good season" look like at this point?

• Some of us are still a little baffled by the absence of Richard Reese in the BU game plan. He's made just 14 carries on the season, seven in each game. He is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry, so maybe that's a clue. Last year, he was getting 30-plus carries against Kansas and in Lubbock. He hasn't cracked 15 since. Is he in the doghouse, or is he maybe just being outplayed by newcomer Dominic Richardson?

• Let's look ahead to the future of the Big 12: Of the eight teams coming in, four this year and four next, which is the most likely team to become a perennial Big 12 power?

• Mea culpa to the Longhorns: Some of us around the state are eating some crow after (usually correct) Texas skepticism, but the Horns went into Tuscaloosa last week and impressed everyone. But ... we've seen this movie before, where UT loses some games it shouldn't. What's the biggest hurdle for the Longhorns ascending to the Big 12 title for the first time since 2009?

• In honor of this week's Baylor opponent, Long Island University, give us your best breakdown of LIU in a Yankee accent — the more ridiculous, the better.