One True Podcast: Can Baylor win Big 12 as the favorite? Plus UAlbany, UT's Sarkisian & beef jerky

Special guest Jerry Hill (@ViewFromHill) of the Baylor Bear Insider joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry as college football kicks off for 2022:

• At long last, the season openers are here. Baylor will open up at home against the University of Albany on Saturday. The Bears, of course, are the Big 12 preseason favorites for the first time in program history. What will need to happen for Baylor to actually live up to that prediction this season?

• Dave Aranda said this week that one of his chief objectives for the opener was to “establish an identity.” Obviously this will be revealed over time. But if you were guessing today, what’s the most likely identity for this Baylor team?

• Down in Austin, the Texas Longhorns created a little hubbub this week for something they did NOT do. That is, Steve Sarkisian opted not to release UT’s depth chart prior to the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. Furthermore, reports surfaced that Sark plans to not release a two-deep all season. What do you think, is this is a big deal or much ado about nothing?

• Most of the Big 12 teams should have lopsided wins on their ledger after this weekend. The team that has the toughest road to a win is West Virginia, which plays No. 17 Pitt in the “Backyard Brawl” on Thursday night. Pitt is a 7.5-point favorite in this one. What’s the likelihood that the Mountaineers spring the upset?

• A little breaking news out of the Big 12: The league plans to enter into discussions with ESPN and Fox about a potential early extension of its media rights deal that still has two more football seasons left after this one. What's going on there?

• Finally, we were all in Arlington in July for Big 12 Media Days, which means we were part of the Great Beef Jerky Eating Competition. The Big 12 hooked up with a company called Old Trapper Beef Jerky for its official sponsor, and Old Trapper, meanwhile, hooked the media up with plenty of free samples. So the question is this: If you could pick any company to sponsor the conference and thus supply us with all sorts of free goodies, who would you pick?