One True Podcast: Iowa State looking to flip script on Baylor; Cyclones' stingy D; plus Tech's many woes (sellouts, Longhorns) and Kansas' success

Special guest Randy Peterson (@RandyPete), the Des Moines Register veteran who's been in the sportswriting game for half a century, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:

• This sets up as a pretty interesting Big 12 opener for both Iowa State and Baylor, which is traveling to Ames this week. It was also intriguing as last year's opener, as the Bears were unranked and unproven before their 31-29 win over the No. 14-ranked Cyclones. Do you see Iowa State flipping the script this year?

• The Cyclones haven't given up more than 10 points so far this year. How does this stingy defense compare to some of Matt Campbell's other teams, and what is it they do particularly well?

• Kansas, baby! The Jayhawks shocked the world, again, in Houston last week. Is Lance Leipold's team bowl-bound?

• This week, Texas Tech will have its first sellout since 2018 (!) as the Raiders welcome No. 22 Texas in what's likely to be their last trip to Lubbock for a long time. The Longhorns have dominated lately, but even so, it's suprising that the Red Raiders haven't beat UT in Lubbock since 2008. Will that streak end on Saturday?

• Finally, it's Culinary Corner: Ames, Iowa has an impressive capacity for tailgating thanks to the Cyclones faithful. How does Iowa State stack up against some of the other great tailgating scenes in the Midwest, like the Packers or the Badgers?