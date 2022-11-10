One True Podcast: Is Baylor best in the Big 12, right now? Will TCU lay an egg? How can the Bears get back to Jerryworld?

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry are back for some college football talk:

• Baylor got it done on the road for the second straight week, as the Bears traveled to Norman and pulled out a gritty 38-35 win over the Sooners. Outside of TCU — or maybe even including TCU — is anyone in the Big 12 playing any better than the Bears at this particular moment?

• Baylor now finds itself in a three-way logjam for second place in the conference alongside Kansas State and Texas, two teams the Bears incidentally still have on the schedule, starting this week with the Wildcats. What is the path back to Jerryworld for Baylor, and do you think Dave Aranda’s team can get there?

• "College GameDay" travels to Austin this week for the big TCU vs. Texas clash. All along, it's seemed like the Frogs are due for a stumble — there's no way they go undefeated. Is this the week that Sonny Dykes’ team takes it on the chin?

• Finally, we’re only a couple of weeks away from one of the great food holidays on the calendar, probably the Super Bowl of food holidays: Thanksgiving. When you’re loading up that plate on Turkey Day, what’s the one thing that you’re most looking forward to eating?