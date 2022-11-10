 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One True Podcast: Is Baylor best in the Big 12, right now? Will TCU lay an egg? How can the Bears get back to Jerryworld?

  • 0

Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry are back for some college football talk.

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry are back for some college football talk:

• Baylor got it done on the road for the second straight week, as the Bears traveled to Norman and pulled out a gritty 38-35 win over the Sooners. Outside of TCU — or maybe even including TCU — is anyone in the Big 12 playing any better than the Bears at this particular moment?

People are also reading…

• Baylor now finds itself in a three-way logjam for second place in the conference alongside Kansas State and Texas, two teams the Bears incidentally still have on the schedule, starting this week with the Wildcats. What is the path back to Jerryworld for Baylor, and do you think Dave Aranda’s team can get there?

• "College GameDay" travels to Austin this week for the big TCU vs. Texas clash. All along, it's seemed like the Frogs are due for a stumble — there's no way they go undefeated. Is this the week that Sonny Dykes’ team takes it on the chin?

• Finally, we’re only a couple of weeks away from one of the great food holidays on the calendar, probably the Super Bowl of food holidays: Thanksgiving. When you’re loading up that plate on Turkey Day, what’s the one thing that you’re most looking forward to eating?

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Breaking down the OU game: One key is Baylor's O-line, with the Bears' bruisers finally starting to look like the dominant unit that propelled last year’s Big 12 championship season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert