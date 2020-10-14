One True Podcast: Is Baylor just unlucky? Gary Patterson for president, Big 12 parity and more

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine drops by to talk Big 12 football with Brice Cherry and John Werner as the Bears take another unexpected siesta this week:
• This one wasn't a scheduled bye week: The Bears are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases that led to the postponement of the homecoming game with Oklahoma State, and as we sit here today, it feels like even next week’s game at Texas is in question. Has Baylor just been unlucky, or have the Bears not been cautious enough with all the protocols?
• Now BU-OSU game is slated for Dec. 12, the same day as the Big 12 Championship Game. What’s the likelihood that the conference will have to move that game back a week — it’s already built a Dec. 19 possibility into the schedule — in order to accommodate the Cowboys or Bears competing for a spot in that game?
• The Big 12 stat of the week is that 62 percent of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less, with four upsets out of 13 games. Simple question: Good thing or bad thing for the league?
• Not to get too political on One True Podcast, but here's a timely question: What Big 12 head coach would make the best presidential candidate, who would be his running mate, and what would their slogan be?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
