One True Podcast: Is the Big 12 a defensive league now? Plus Baylor vs. hapless Kansas, Oklahoma-Nebraska redux, and remembering our favorite Jayhawk

• Obviously, the shining jewel of the Kansas athletic program is the men’s basketball program, helmed by Bill Self. John has witnessed plenty of games in both Allen Fieldhouse and Memorial Stadium — just how different are those gameday atmospheres? Have you ever seen a KU football game that matched a basketball game in terms of intensity?

• There’s been a hefty amount of quarterback turnover so far this season in the Big 12. Meanwhile, six defenses in the Big 12 are allowing fewer than 300 yards per game. Is it possible we’ve seen a culture shift? Is this a defensive league now?

• Old Big 8 rivals Oklahoma and Nebraska meet on Saturday, and it’s the 50th anniversary of their epic 1971 clash that was dubbed the “Game of the Century.” Is this still a “big game?” Can it pull the eyeballs of the nation, or is it more fun from a nostalgic sense?