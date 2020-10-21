One True Podcast: Picking Baylor-Texas (finally), quarantining with Big 12 coaches — with Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden

• A typically ridiculous season for the Longhorns saw them plummet from No. 8 to an unranked 2-2 record: Kirk, Ced, what is the chief issue with this program in terms of not quite living up to expectations?

• So, Baylor hasn’t played in three weeks. And Texas has had two weeks to prepare. What do you guys expect from this game, and who are you taking?

• The Big 12 serves up one Top 25 matchup this week as Matt Campbell’s No. 17 Iowa State team travels to Stillwater to face the league’s only unbeaten, Oklahoma State. There's no way the Cowboys run the table, right? So is this the week?

• Let’s say you had to be quarantined with one Big 12 football coach. Who are you bringing the party and why?