One True Podcast: Strangest offseason ever — Big 12, Baylor preview with Max Olson

Welcome to special guest Max Olson, @max_olson on Twitter, who has covered national college football for The Athletic since 2017. Prior to that, he spent six years covering Big 12 football and recruiting for ESPN.com.
After the weirdest offseason in memory, Here's what Brice Cherry, John Werner and Max have on their minds this week:
• We will have a college football season — kind of. After the strangest offseason on record, how do you guys expect the 2020 season to unfold? And will the champion always be marked with an asterisk, given that two major conferences aren’t even playing?
• Locally, Baylor has experienced its own paradigm shift. Fast-talking Matt Rhule is now in the NFL and in his place enters the soft-spoken, thoughtful Dave Aranda, kind of the polar opposite personality. John's gotten to know Aranda through a lot of remote, Zoom interviews: How will he fit in? What does Max think is the general perception of Aranda from a national perspective?
• Coming off a Sugar Bowl trip and an 11-win season, Baylor is picked only fifth in the conference. Kind of a Goldilocks question here, but is that too low, too high, or just about right?
• In terms of the Big 12, what or who are you most looking forward to seeing?
• What do you think would constitute a successful 2020 college football season?
