One True Podcast: TCU vs. the CFP selectors, Baylor's murky future, Sarkisian's hot seat and more

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

We're zooming this week with Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) and Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) of HookEm.com (aka the Austin American-Statesman) and the Longhorn Confidential podcast. Brice Cherry and John Werner return to dissect the state of the Big 12 headed into this week's championship game:

• Just as everybody expected, it's K-State vs. TCU for the Big 12 title this week. The Frogs back in October scored 21 in the second half to beat the Wildcats, 38-28. How do you see round 2 playing out?

• It would be a shame if TCU lost and got left out of the CFP. They may need to be undefeated to stay ahead of the likes USC, Ohio State or Alabama — if K-State pulls off the upset, will the Frogs stay in? Or will the bluebloods prevail?

• The teams that we cover are nowhere near the CFP — Texas is 8-4 after last week's 38-27 over Baylor. It's been an erratic second season for Steve Sarkisian down south, and though the Longhorns improved from 5-7 to 8-4, we want to know from Ced and Kirk what's the feeling about Sark among football fans in Austin: Does he need to make another decent jump next year to avoid the fate of Tom Herman et al?

• As far as the Bears, the defending Big 12 champs were the preseason favorite for the first time ever. They're 6-6. What do you think the Bears need to do to get back into the top part of the Big 12? Where do they need to improve — like QB play? What bowl game are they likely to land in?