One True Podcast: TCU's wake-up call to America one of college football's all-time hugest surprises

Welcome to special guest Stephen Simcox (@SimcoxStephen), an alum of both TCU and ESPN Central Texas who hosts the Locked On Horned Frogs podcast, available anywhere that you pod and on YouTube. He's here to talk with Brice Cherry and John Werner about Big 12 football, which only means one thing this week in our bonus episode:

• From "One True Champion" to the national championship on One True Podcast: TCU is living right and the national championship game is set, Georgia vs. the Horned Frogs. The blue-chip Bulldogs aren't a surprise to be there, but obviously it's different for their opponent. TCU was picked No. 7 in the Big 12, after all. They're the first Big 12 team to play for a title since 2009 (i.e. Colt McCoy's Texas squad). Where do you feel like these Frogs rank along all-time surprises in college football?

• Let's rewind to TCU’s 51-45 win over Michigan, part of an epic semifinal weekend with Georgia-Ohio State. Now that a few days have passed, what stands out to you most about this game, and what was the biggest factor in the Frogs’ victory over the Wolverines?

• TCU is a whopping 13-point underdog to Georgia after being an 8-point dog to Michigan. The Bulldogs have lived up to its No. 1 seed most of the season, with next-level speed and blue-chip athletes all over the roster. So, what’s the road map for a TCU upset?

• Win or lose, this season is going down as a monumental breakthrough for TCU. How much do you think this season will help the Frogs’ recruiting? And what does it mean for Sonny Dykes going forward?