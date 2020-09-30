One True Podcast: The Skip Bayless Award, Baylor-West Virginia, Texas' title hopes and OU's woes — with Chad Conine

• It's yet unknown whether WVU fans will burn couches after watching the Mountaineers from home as the Bears go to Morgantown for their first road trip of the year. Given the usual home-field advantage at Milan Puskar Stadium, how much of a benefit is that for BU?

• Speaking of things burning, the Big 12’s been something of a mess this season thus far. We’ve seen a lot of the league’s teams lose games they were “supposed” to win, with OU dropping a game to K-State for a second straight year the latest example. Last year, the Sooners bounced back to make the CFP. Can this team do the same?

• Crossing the Red River, the Longhorns won a wild overtime game at Texas Tech (sorry, Chad) that they looked destined to lose. Honestly, it’s a game several recent Texas teams probably would have lost. Could Tom Herman’s team actually be the best in the Big 12?

• The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award in college football. But what would the award for the Most Disappointing Player in College Football be called? For lack of a better idea, we're calling that the Skip Bayless Award, because, let's face it, he's always disappointing. Who in the Big 12 would be the front-runner?