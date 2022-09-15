One True Podcast: Was the BYU finish positive or negative for Baylor? Will Texas St. be close again?

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Special guest Jason Orts (@SportsWithOrts), who's a Texas State alum formerly of the Trib and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:

• Baylor went to Provo and fell in double-OT in the Big 12 After Dark game, and the crowd stormed the field after the game (even though they were favored, but whatever). In a game that featured 14 Baylor penalties, four sacks and just 137 passing yards for the Bears, they were still right there until the last moment. Is that a positive or a negative for Dave Aranda's squad?

• Werner-Orts University is in Waco this week for the Bears' final nonconference game as the Texas State Bobcats arrive at 1-1 after a blowout of FIU and a loss to Nevada. This game was a lot closer than expected last year, 29-20. Baylor is favored by 30-plus, but will it be closer than the bookies say?

• Speaking of closer than expected ... Alabama-Texas? UT outplayed the Tide in many respects, but Bryce Young made just enough plays late to escape Austin, and the Longhorns looked good enough to lose their way into the Top 25. Can UT keep it up? Is Texas back?

• Kansas, of all teams, leads the Big 12 at 1-0 in the standings. Of course, that's a scheduling quirk. The Jayhawks are 2-0 overall, so should they just call it a year and stay undefeated? Is Kansas for real, y'all?