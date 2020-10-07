One True Podcast: What went wrong with Baylor and Charlie Brewer, agreeing with Gary Patterson on the Big 12 and more

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine drops by to talk Big 12 football with Brice Cherry and John Werner as the Bears take a breather this before homecoming Oct. 17:
• So, the cliché tells us that the biggest improvement in a team comes from Week 1 to Week 2, and Baylor’s Dave Aranda even agreed with that sentiment last week. So, what exactly happened to the Bears in Morgantown? And what was the most disappointing step back for Baylor?
• Obviously he was under duress much of the game, but it was far from Charlie Brewer’s best effort, and certainly not what you want to see from a senior four-year starter at quarterback. As good as Brewer can be, he mixes in his fair share of bad days as well. I’m not suggesting a change at QB, but doesn’t he have to play better?
• Kirk Bohls this week basically put the nail in the Big 12’s coffin from a national perspective, due to last week’s losses by Oklahoma and Texas. It’s a theory that notoriously bristly TCU coach Gary Patterson bristled at, and we agree with him for once. Is the Big 12 ever going to thrive as a conference if it can’t escape the idea that if OU or Texas is down, the whole league is down?
• Though it hasn’t exactly played murderer’s row, Oklahoma State is undefeated and has given up just 27 points in three games. Could the Flying Mullets be a player on the national stage in 2020?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
