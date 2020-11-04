One True Podcast: Why Baylor is so inconsistent, Bears' road trip to Iowa State and Jerry Hill talks dancing

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.

Hello to our old friend Jerry Hill, who's @ViewFromHill on Twitter: He's been covering sports in Waco since he started at the Tribune-Herald 1983 and he's been on the Baylor football beat since 1987, before moving over to edit the Baylor Bear Insider in 2008. He joins Brice Cherry and John Werner for a Trib reunion to figure out what's going on with this year's crop of Bears: