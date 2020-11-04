One True Podcast: Why Baylor is so inconsistent, Bears' road trip to Iowa State and Jerry Hill talks dancing

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Hello to our old friend Jerry Hill, who's @ViewFromHill on Twitter: He's been covering sports in Waco since he started at the Tribune-Herald 1983 and he's been on the Baylor football beat since 1987, before moving over to edit the Baylor Bear Insider in 2008. He joins Brice Cherry and John Werner for a Trib reunion to figure out what's going on with this year's crop of Bears:
• It was an agonizingly slow start (but a rapid finish) against TCU as the Bears fell, 33-23. Brice wrote about several reasons why the Bears are 1-3 in his Sunday column, but why do we think the Bears are so inconsistent?
• Ames, Iowa can be a rowdy place to play, but there are limitations on that behavior in 2020. So does that benefit Baylor on the road this week?
• Jerry Hill has covered 383 consecutive Baylor games and 9 head coaches — so what's his assessment of the current one, Dave Aranda?
• As far as the Big 12, it's been a dog-eat-dog, parity-filled season, with no teams in the top 10 and none undefeated. So who are we projecting for the Big 12 title game? OSU? Sooners? Iowa State? UT? Baylor?
• Finally, we have to talk about Jerry's famous dancing prowess: How it all started and his biggest Twitter hits.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
