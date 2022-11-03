One True Podcast: Will Baylor-OU be close or a blowout? Plus OSU's shocking loss, Chris Klieman shout-outs and woes in Sooner nation

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Special guest Jenni Carlson (@JenniCarlson_OK) of The Oklahoman, now in her 24th year covering Sooner state football and other cool stuff like the NBA, joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk:

• Last week was kind of a surprise for BU, with Baylor winning impressively in Lubbock over Texas Tech, and now they're on the road for a second straight week to head to Norman. That was Baylor's most complete game of the year, and now they face the Sooners, coming off a 27-13 win at Iowa State and having a disappointing year, by OU standards (5-3 overall and 2-3 in conference). All that makes it kind of a tough one to pick. How do you guys see it shaking out?

• We get Jenni to take the temperature of the OU fanbase — we know Lincoln Riley is still public enemy No. 1, but are they still behind this team and on board behind Brett Venables? What's going on with the maroon-minded faithful? The talent level is down, especially due to the transfer portal.

• About that other Oklahoma team ... what the heck happened last Saturday? K-State just trampled the Cowboys, 48-0. So where does OSU go from here? Could they get it together and potentially get back to Jerryworld? With two losses, they're looking up at 5-0 TCU and the 4-1 Wildcats in the standings.

• We probably haven't talked enough this year about K-State and the job Chris Klieman has done with the Wildcats. They could be headed to the Big 12 title game, which they haven't sniffed since 2003. What impresses you the most about Kansas State, and is Klieman the perfect fit in Manhattan?

• It's Halloween week, aka the Super Bowl of sweet holidays. For our panel, what's your favorite candy prize?