One True Podcast: Will Baylor play Kansas? How's Les Miles doing? Can UT win in Lubbock? — with Benton Smith

• Les Miles was an interesting hire by the Jayhawks, to say the least. What’s the general feeling about him among the KU fan base as Year 2 unfolds? Especially after laying an egg to Coastal Carolina for a second straight year?

• Meanwhile, Baylor remains a bit of a mystery with Dave Aranda at the helm. While Matt Rhule’s Bears won this game, 61-6, last year in Lawrence, that kind of blowout isn't likely to happen again. Right?

• Texas traveling to Lubbock to face Tech is probably the most intriguing Big 12 game this week after the Red Raiders nearly lost to Houston Baptist. But No. 8 UT is almost perpetually overrated by national voters and the sportsbooks have the Longhorns a double-digit favorite, naturally. What are the odds Matt Wells’ bunch can spring the upset?