One True Podcast: Will Baylor play Kansas? How's Les Miles doing? Can UT win in Lubbock? — with Benton Smith

Hello to Benton Smith, who's @BentonASmith on Twitter: He's spent 9 years at the Lawrence Journal-World in Jayhawks county and he joins Brice Cherry and John Werner to talk about (hopefully) a football game being played in Waco this week:
• Baylor had the first Power 5 game in the country canceled on a Friday this year, and given everything going on, what’s the likelihood that this Kansas-Baylor game happens?
• Les Miles was an interesting hire by the Jayhawks, to say the least. What’s the general feeling about him among the KU fan base as Year 2 unfolds? Especially after laying an egg to Coastal Carolina for a second straight year?
• Meanwhile, Baylor remains a bit of a mystery with Dave Aranda at the helm. While Matt Rhule’s Bears won this game, 61-6, last year in Lawrence, that kind of blowout isn't likely to happen again. Right?
• Texas traveling to Lubbock to face Tech is probably the most intriguing Big 12 game this week after the Red Raiders nearly lost to Houston Baptist. But No. 8 UT is almost perpetually overrated by national voters and the sportsbooks have the Longhorns a double-digit favorite, naturally. What are the odds Matt Wells’ bunch can spring the upset?
• It's the return of Culinary Corner: Even though this game isn't in Lawrence, what are some of your favorite eating spots there?
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Funk City"
