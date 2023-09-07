SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

We're joined by Eric Walden (@tribjazz), Utah correspondent for the Salt Lake Tribune, along with the Trib's Baylor beat writer Zach Smith (@byzachsmith) and sports editor Brice Cherry (@BriceCherry), ready to dig into some BU and Big 12 football talk:

• Baylor’s surprising, perhaps inexplicable loss to Texas State in the season opener may take some of the shine off this matchup, but it still should carry a big-game feel when 12th-ranked Utah comes to McLane Stadium on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kick. These teams definitely look to be on different levels right now, given that Utah completely neutralized Florida in the first-ever visit by an SEC team to Salt Lake City. Utah is listed as a 6.5-point favorite. What are you guys expecting — a blowout by the Utes, or does Baylor bounce back and at least make a game out of it?

• This game also pits two future Big 12 opponents, as the Utes will join the conference next season along with former Pac-12 mates Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State. We'll get Eric's take on how that move was greeted by Utah’s fan base. And what can Big 12 fans expect from this program?

• For Baylor last week, there were numerous problems. Pick one — an offensive line that got manhandled by a Sun Belt team with a revamped roster, a secondary that left receivers completely uncovered, a game plan that somehow managed to only yield seven carries for last year’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year in Richard Reese. Where does the biggest fix need to come? And which of those areas that could be particularly vulnerable to the Utes?

• Speaking of future conference opponents, "College Gameday" will be in Tuscaloosa for the battle between No. 3 Alabama and its future SEC foe No. 11 Texas. Last year this turned out to be a close game — surprisingly close — as the Tide survived in Austin, 20-19, thanks to a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left. What do you guys think, do we get another classic this year? Any chance the Longhorns can get some payback with a road upset?