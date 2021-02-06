Only one speed: Lady Bears ready to "attack" last-place K-State

Mulkey has mentioned the high level of parity throughout women’s college basketball several times during this season. So far this week, four of the top 15 teams in the nation have lost games, including No. 1 Louisville and No. 5 UCLA. That could open the door for Baylor to move in range for a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.

BEAR FACTS: The NCAA announced its plans for the Division I women’s basketball tournament to be held in its entirety in the San Antonio area, including first-round games in San Marcos and Austin. No decisions have been finalized on whether or not fans will be able to attend the games. That’s one of the things still out there to be answered. “No surprises. I expected that,” Mulkey said about the outline of the plans for the tournament in San Antonio. “Just a lot of questions. We didn’t know where all the sites would be and I think they cleared that up yesterday. I think there’s still a lot of questions.” The Alamodome will be the site of the Sweet 16 through the championship game. Mulkey said one of her key questions is whether or not the top seeds in the tournament will play at the Alamodome throughout the event.