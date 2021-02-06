Only one speed: Lady Bears ready to "attack" last-place K-State

The Baylor Lady Bears players know that there’s only one type of game in their program: the vitally important type.
Whether it’s nonconference action in November and December, a national spotlight matchup with the likes of UConn, any Big 12 game or the win-or-go-home stakes of the NCAA Tournament, the Lady Bears have only one speed because that’s how coach Kim Mulkey operates.
“We attack every team as if we’re playing in a national championship,” Baylor senior guard DiDi Richards said. “That’s what makes Coach Mulkey the coach that she is. She attacks every team like it’s the last game of our season. I think that’s what makes us different.”
That’s important to remember as No. 8 Baylor (13-2, 8-1 Big 12) travels to play Kansas State (5-10, 0-8) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kans.
The Wildcats are in last place in the conference standings. But, on Super Bowl Sunday, it’s a safe bet that Mulkey is just as busy preparing for K-State as the Chiefs’ Andy Reid or the Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians.
Mulkey pointed to the Wildcats’ close margins in their last six games. Kansas State fell to Texas Tech in overtime on Wednesday and dropped two-point losses to Oklahoma and Iowa State before that.
“Sometimes it just takes you a little while to get it all together,” Mulkey said. “They’ve been in a lot of basketball games and they’ve lost some heartbreaking games.”
The Wildcats have an all-conference level inside-outside combo in post Ayoka Lee and guard Christiana Carr. Lee is averaging 17.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, while Carr contributes 14.7 points per game while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range.
There’s the Lady Bears’ defensive focus.
“(The 6-foot-6 Lee is) a big presence in there,” Mulkey said. “You know, you’re not going to move her. She’s going to get down there to her area that she’s comfortable in posting up and we’ve got our hands full with her. You add Carr, who’s a young lady who can shoot the perimeter 3, we’ve got to play very good defense against those guys.”
On the flip side, Kansas State will face a Baylor team that is sharpening its act.
Since guard DiJonai Carrington and forward Caitlin Bickle came back from missing games due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Lady Bears are playing like a well-rounded machine. Forward NaLyssa Smith has been dominant in the post. Guard Moon Ursin has been scoring in a variety of ways and pulling down rebounds in bulk. Carrington has provided both 3-point shooting and toughness on the defensive end and lots of other little pieces are fitting together.
“I think before DiJonai came back we were just getting in a flow,” Richards said. “So whenever DiJonai came back all we had to do was get her on board. I think she came off of her COVID sit out and I think she fit in well. She’s contributing just as we thought she would.”
Mulkey has mentioned the high level of parity throughout women’s college basketball several times during this season. So far this week, four of the top 15 teams in the nation have lost games, including No. 1 Louisville and No. 5 UCLA. That could open the door for Baylor to move in range for a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.
“As you play, you become more comfortable. Whatever your role is, if you’re comfortable then you play better and when you play better we look better,” Mulkey said. “I think it’s surfacing that when you watch us play we’re getting better.”
BEAR FACTS: The NCAA announced its plans for the Division I women’s basketball tournament to be held in its entirety in the San Antonio area, including first-round games in San Marcos and Austin. No decisions have been finalized on whether or not fans will be able to attend the games. That’s one of the things still out there to be answered. “No surprises. I expected that,” Mulkey said about the outline of the plans for the tournament in San Antonio. “Just a lot of questions. We didn’t know where all the sites would be and I think they cleared that up yesterday. I think there’s still a lot of questions.” The Alamodome will be the site of the Sweet 16 through the championship game. Mulkey said one of her key questions is whether or not the top seeds in the tournament will play at the Alamodome throughout the event.