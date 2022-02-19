Oregon erupts late for 10-3 win over Baylor

No. 12 Oregon erupted for seven seventh-inning runs to pull out a 10-4 win over Baylor on Saturday afternoon to win the best-of-three series at Getterman Stadium.
After Friday's doubleheader split, the Bears (6-2) tied Saturday's game 3-3 in the sixth inning as McKenzie Wilson drilled a two-run double. But Oregon (8-1) collected six hits in the seventh with KK Humphreys leading the way with a two-run single.
Sydney Collazos collected three hits for the Bears while Wilson produced two. Reliever Aliyah Binford (1-2) got the loss for Baylor as she allowed four hits and five runs in three innings.
Alle Bunker finished with three hits for the Ducks. Reliever Jordan Dail (4-0) was the winning pitcher despite allowing three hits and two runs in two innings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.