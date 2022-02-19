Oregon erupts late for 10-3 win over Baylor

No. 12 Oregon erupted for seven seventh-inning runs to pull out a 10-4 win over Baylor on Saturday afternoon to win the best-of-three series at Getterman Stadium.

After Friday's doubleheader split, the Bears (6-2) tied Saturday's game 3-3 in the sixth inning as McKenzie Wilson drilled a two-run double. But Oregon (8-1) collected six hits in the seventh with KK Humphreys leading the way with a two-run single.

Sydney Collazos collected three hits for the Bears while Wilson produced two. Reliever Aliyah Binford (1-2) got the loss for Baylor as she allowed four hits and five runs in three innings.

Alle Bunker finished with three hits for the Ducks. Reliever Jordan Dail (4-0) was the winning pitcher despite allowing three hits and two runs in two innings.

