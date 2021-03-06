Oregon snaps Baylor A&T's 38-match winning streak

EUGENE, Ore. — By the slimmest of margins, the No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team saw its 38-match winning streak come to an end.

No. 2 Oregon supplanted the Bears, 281.635 to 280.660, on Saturday, handing the five-time reigning national champions their first loss since 2017.

It marked just the second loss for Baylor in head coach Felecia Mulkey’s seven seasons. All-time Mulkey owns a 63-2 record in Waco. Both losses were to Oregon.

On this night, Oregon (2-0) did just enough to claim victory, as the Ducks maintained a slim lead of less than a point throughout the night. Both teams had some big scores on the night, including a 9.95 for the Bears in the open tumbling pass. Baylor (1-1) also posted two 9.95s in the pyramid event, and Oregon had a 10.0 in the open pyramid.

Baylor’s next meet will come at home March 27 against Hawaii Pacific.