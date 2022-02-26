 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon State softball roars past Baylor, 13-7
0 Comments

Oregon State softball roars past Baylor, 13-7

  • 0

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Oregon State erupted for nine sixth-inning runs to overcome Baylor, 13-7, in the opening game Friday night at the Mary Nutter Classic.

The Bears (6-4) grabbed a 5-0 first-inning lead as Josie Bower, Ana Watson and Emily Hott hit run-scoring singles while Kendall Cross hit a two-run single.

Baylor went into the sixth with a 7-4 lead before Oregon State (9-4) collected five hits and took advantage of two Baylor errors and two hit by pitches in the nine-run inning.

Baylor starting pitcher Dariana Orme (3-1) allowed seven hits, two walks and three earned runs in 5.1 innings. On Saturday, Baylor will face Loyola Marymount at 4:30 p.m. and UCLA at 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert