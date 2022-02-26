Oregon State softball roars past Baylor, 13-7

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Oregon State erupted for nine sixth-inning runs to overcome Baylor, 13-7, in the opening game Friday night at the Mary Nutter Classic.
The Bears (6-4) grabbed a 5-0 first-inning lead as Josie Bower, Ana Watson and Emily Hott hit run-scoring singles while Kendall Cross hit a two-run single.
Baylor went into the sixth with a 7-4 lead before Oregon State (9-4) collected five hits and took advantage of two Baylor errors and two hit by pitches in the nine-run inning.
Baylor starting pitcher Dariana Orme (3-1) allowed seven hits, two walks and three earned runs in 5.1 innings. On Saturday, Baylor will face Loyola Marymount at 4:30 p.m. and UCLA at 7:30 p.m.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
