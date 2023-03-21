Baylor's Dariana Orme was named Big 12 pitcher of the week for the second time this season.

Orme, who previously won the award on Feb. 21, became the first Baylor pitcher to win multiple conference weekly awards in a season since Gia Rodoni was named pitcher of the week six times during the 2018 season.

Orme picked up three wins on the week, appearing in four of the Bears' five games to improve to 10-2 for the season. She allowed eight hits while collecting 27 strikeouts and posting a 0.91 ERA in 23 innings.

No. 20 Baylor (22-5) will face UTA (11-13) at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Arlington before opening Big 12 play against No. 2 Oklahoma State on Friday through Sunday in Stillwater.