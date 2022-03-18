 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orme leads Baylor past McNeese, 5-2

  • 0

Dariana Orme threw a five-hitter and collected five strikeouts to lead Baylor to a 5-2 win over McNeese State on Friday night to open a three-game series at Getterman Stadium.

Orme (5-6) walked two batters and allowed one earned run to pick up the win for the Bears (14-9).

The Bears erupted for four third-inning runs highlighted by Ana Watson's two-run double. Taylor Strain hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.

Baylor and McNeese State (11-13) will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.

