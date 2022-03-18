Orme leads Baylor past McNeese, 5-2

Dariana Orme threw a five-hitter and collected five strikeouts to lead Baylor to a 5-2 win over McNeese State on Friday night to open a three-game series at Getterman Stadium.
Orme (5-6) walked two batters and allowed one earned run to pick up the win for the Bears (14-9).
The Bears erupted for four third-inning runs highlighted by Ana Watson's two-run double. Taylor Strain hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.
Baylor and McNeese State (11-13) will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.