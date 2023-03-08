FULLERTON, Calif. — Dariana Orme scattered eight hits and collected seven strikeouts as No. 20 Baylor rolled to a 5-2 win over Cal State Fullerton to open the Louisville Slugger Invitational on Wednesday night.

The Bears (18-2) only finished with four hits but walked six times to give Orme (7-1) all the support she needed. Sydney Collazos hit sacrifice flies in the third and fifth innings for Baylor's only RBIs.

Amber Toven, Shay Govan, Taylor Strain and Collazos each picked up one hit for the Bears.

Baylor's next four games in the tournament will be in Long Beach, including Thursday games against Boston College at 2:30 p.m. and Long Beach State at 5 p.m.