Dariana Orme threw a three-hitter and collected eight strikeouts as No. 21 Baylor rolled to a 3-0 win over Houston on Sunday to complete a three-game weekend sweep at Getterman Stadium.

It was the second win of the weekend for Orme (10-2) after she threw a three-hitter in Friday's 7-1 win over the Cougars (12-16).

Sydney Collazos hit a run-scoring single for Baylor (22-5) in the first inning before Shay Govan blasted her seventh homer of the season in the third inning and Kaci West lifted her first homer in the fourth off Houston pitcher Kenna Wilkey (7-7).

The Bears will travel to UTA on Wednesday before opening Big 12 play against No. 2 Oklahoma State in Stillwater in a three-game series Friday through Sunday.