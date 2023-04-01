Baylor ace Dariana Orme was almost unhittable early in the season as she threw a perfect game against SFA and a no-hitter against Maryland.

After a few recent ups and downs, Orme returned to her dominating early-season form in a critical doubleheader sweep of Kansas on Saturday at Getterman Stadium.

Orme finished off a 3-1 win with a seventh-inning relief appearance and came back to throw a complete-game two-hitter in a 4-0 shutout as the No. 21 Bears broke through with their first two Big 12 wins after opening conference with four straight losses.

“We needed to win these two,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We were disappointed with an 0-4 start, and that’s why I challenged them. Philosophically, coaches have to decide how much pressure to put on in a situation like this, how real to be with them. I said I’m just going to be real with you. Finishing at the bottom of the Big 12 is not acceptable. We’ve got to get some wins.”

Orme (11-4) opened the series with a three-hitter on Friday night, but was outdueled by Kasey Hamilton in a 2-1 Baylor loss. In the series finale, the Jayhawks (19-14, 1-2) rarely touched Orme as she walked just one batter while striking out three.

“I thought I was on but I only had 3 Ks, so that means my teammates were back there working their butts off to get those outs,” Orme said. “I think it was all of us that were on today, the defense was amazing.”

The Bears (27-9, 2-4) picked up just four hits but took advantage of the Jayhawks’ mistakes.

Emily Hott opened the second inning with a double before Presleigh Pilon placed a bunt that was fielded by Hamilton (7-5). In an attempt to nail Hott at third, Hamilton overthrew the ball to allow the first run to score.

In the third inning, Hamilton walked McKenzie Wilson and Amber Toven before Sydney Collazos brought in Wilson with a sacrifice fly. Hamilton’s wild pitch scored Toven as the Bears opened up a 3-0 lead.

Presleigh Pilon’s run-scoring single off reliever Lizzy Ludwig gave the Bears a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

“This last day we hit well situationally,” Collazos said. “We got balls on the ground, sacrifice flies, and just did what needed to get done to get runs across the plate. We hit the ball well (on Friday), but we came out today with a deeper vengeance and knew we had to do our job."

The Jayhawks put together their biggest threat in the seventh when Lyric Moore doubled, Ashlyn Anderson reached on an error and Orme hit Peyton Renzi with a pitch to load the bases with two outs.

But Orme calmly forced Sara Roszak to ground into a force out to end the game.

“I wasn’t worried,” Orme said. “I knew we were going to get out of that. I try to not get tense in those moments and trust the defense because I know they’ve got me.”

In the first game Saturday, the Bears scored a first-inning run against Katie Brooks (4-3). Wilson walked and moved to third on Toven’s double before scoring on Collazos’ grounder.

Baylor added another run in the second as Caroline Rowatt scored on Wilson’s sacrifice fly.

Baylor starting pitcher RyLee Crandall (9-4) threw four scoreless innings before Haleigh Harper hit a run-scoring single in the fifth. But Baylor matched the run in the bottom of the inning as Ashlyn Wachtendorf scored on a wild pitch to open up a 3-1 lead.

After reliever Kaci West walked Savanna DesRochers to open the seventh, Orme finished off the win by retiring three straight batters for her second save of the season.

Orme carried the same kind of domination into the second game.

“I think it definitely helps the groove going into the second game,” Orme said. “It sets the tone and let them know this was about to happen in the next game. So I enjoyed that. They already saw me Friday, but it gives you a sneak peek of what’s about to go down.”