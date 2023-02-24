Dariana Orme wasn’t perfect this time, but she wasn’t far off.

A week after throwing the first seven-inning perfect game in Baylor softball history, Orme spun a no-hitter to lead No. 25 Baylor to a 5-0 win over No. 21 Maryland on Friday to open the Baylor Invitational.

The Bears followed with a 3-2 win over Minnesota as Taylor Strain scored on Shay Govan’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Orme (4-1) walked just one batter and struck out 11 against a Maryland offense that came into the game averaging six runs and was coming off a 10-0 run-rule win over Texas A&M-Commerce earlier Friday.

The junior right-hander is making a bid for her second straight NFCA national pitcher of the week honor after earning it this week following her perfect game in last Friday’s 3-0 win over SFA and another strong performance in Sunday’s 4-3 win over then-No. 1 Oklahoma.

“It definitely felt so good,” Orme said. “(Catcher) Sydney Collazos was doing a great job back there. She said to trust her and that she would work real hard to get strikes and that’s what she did.”

Showing great command of her pitches from the start, Orme struck out four of the first five batters before walking Trinity Schlotterbeck with two outs in the second inning. She forced Michaela Jones to pop up to end the inning.

The only other Maryland hitter to reach base was Taylor Liguori, who reached on third baseman Aliyah Binford’s throwing error to open the third.

The closest Maryland (9-2) came to a hit was with one out in the seventh when Amelia Lech ripped a sinking line drive to left field. But Baylor leftfielder Taylor Strain hurried in to catch the ball, making the snag just before it hit the ground.

Orme finished off her gem by striking out Mackense Greico on a high pitch. She looks in midseason form after sitting out in the fall due to a nerve issue in her rib area.

“She was very efficient throwing strikes,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I’m still a little amazed what she’s doing this early in the season with the off-season she had.”

The Bears (10-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Emily Hott singled, stole second and scored on Collazos’ single to right field.

Maryland ace Courtney Wyche (4-2) quickly got into trouble in the third when she walked Strain and Amber Toven singled. Govan followed with a towering three-run homer over the center-field fence to give the Bears a 4-0 lead.

“We know when Shay has the bat in her hands it’s going to be dangerous,” Orme said. “We’re always excited to have her up in those clutch situations.”

Baylor added another run in the fifth when Toven walked, moved to second on Govan’s single, took third on Binford’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Hott’s grounder.

In the win over Minnesota (6-5), the Bears scored a pair of second-inning runs against Autumn Pease (3-3) as Binford tripled and scored on Hott’s single before Presleigh Pilon brought in Hott with a sacrifice fly.

Binford allowed a hit, three walks and no runs in 3.1 innings. After she walked two batters with one out in the fourth, RyLee Crandall (3-0) retired the next two batters and went the rest of the way.

The Gophers got an unearned run in the fifth as Amani Bradley walked and scored on Binford’s throwing error after fielding Jess Oakland’s grounder.

Minnesota tied the game in the seventh with Oakland’s run-scoring single.

In the eighth, Baylor second baseman Presleigh Pilon threw out Addison Leschber at home for the second out. Crandall got out of a bases-loaded situation when Hott made a diving catch in right field on Bradley’s line drive for the third out.

The Bears will face Texas A&M-Commerce at 12:30 p.m. before the semifinals are held at 2:30 and 5 p.m. The tournament will conclude Sunday with the consolation game at 9 a.m. and the championship game at 11 a.m.